Irish Jockey Michael O’Sullivan, 24, Dies After Falling from Horse

Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died from injuries sustained after a fall from his horse last week at Thurles Racecourse. He was 24 years old.

The incident occurred at the Racing Again Handicap Chase on Feb. 6.

“Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom,” Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) CEO Darragh O’Loughlin said in a press release. “Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William, and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly.”

IHRB Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Pugh announced that O’Sullivan’s family decided to donate his organs.

Pugh added, “I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career, and his dedication, modesty, and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around. Michael’s success and humility will have inspired many, and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”

Trainer Willie Mullins told the BBC of O’Sullivan’s special gifts with horses and horse racing and his contributions to the team.

“It’s dreadful news which puts all our problems into context. He will be much missed here, and there is real sadness,” Mullins said. “He was here two mornings a week and was very much a part of the team, and his part here was only going to get bigger. He was such a natural rider who was very modest, friendly, and understated.

“He had a great understanding of horses and racing, and given the horse, he was the man. I think Closutton will be a much poorer place without him, and we, as a family, will miss him. He will be much missed in the yard, and we have his family in our thoughts, and our prayers are for them now.”

O’Sullivan amassed 95 wins in his professional career, which began in 1922.