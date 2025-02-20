President Trump Invites ‘Governor Trudeau’ Join Him to Watch 4 Nations Final

The fists flew when Team USA faced off against Canada on Saturday night, and the war of words continued. Now, President Trump is weighing in.

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump not only once again suggested that Canada should become the “51st State,” he even invited “Governor Trudeau” to watch the game with him.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” the future president of Canada wrote.

Trump added, “But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome.”

Canadian fans in Montreal booed the American anthem before Team USA’s 3-1 victory over their northern neighbors. The booing, amid other provocations, sparked a raucous opening after the puck drop as three fights erupted in the first nine seconds.

Canadians began booing during NHL games before the 4 Nations Face-Off after Trump suggested Canada should become the “51st State” and mentioned slapping the country with tariffs.

“I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it,” Team USA coach Bill Guerin said of the political backdrop of the booing. “It’s just the time that we’re in.”

Canada and the U.S. will play for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship on Thursday at 8 PM EST.