WATCH: James Carville Tells Stephen A. Smith to ‘Stop Running His F*ck*ng Mouth About Politics’

ESPN host Stephen A. Smtih’s latest foray into politics has upset veteran politico James Carville.

On his podcast, Politicon, Carville addressed Smith’s recent ruminations about a 2028 run for the Democrat nomination.

“If you’re the Democrats, that’s why Stephen A. Smith is in the news,” Smith said recently on The Stephen A. Smith Show, “because y’all don’t have anybody. You don’t have anybody. Who you got? Who you got? Kamala Harris better not run. She better not run.”

Carville noted Smith’s prowess when it came to sports. But, he took a decidedly different tone when it came to the ESPN hot-taker’s political acumen; specifically, the former Clinton aide said that when it came to politics, Smith “didn’t know his ass from a hole in the ground.”

“When it comes to sports, I find him to be really insightful. When it comes to politics, he don’t know his ass from a hole in the ground,” Carville said about Smith. “He’s on there running his g*dd*mn mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat because there’s nothing left of the Democratic Party, and they have no talent. Stephen A., are you shitting me?!”

After noting that Smith has friends in politics, such as Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D), Carville prevailed on Smith to seek counsel before spouting off.

“So before you start running your fucking mouth off about politics, a topic of which you really don’t know anything about, you ought to sit back and think about it and call some people and run it by them,” Carville said.

Carville closed with one final word of advice for Smith.

“Stephen A., keep up your shit on sports. I enjoy it. I like it,” Carville said. “But don’t make a fool of yourself anymore and talk about politics.”