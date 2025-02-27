WATCH: Floyd Mayweather Praises Trump: ‘Best President We Ever Had!’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather visited Fox Business on Wednesday. He lavished praise on President Trump, calling him the “Greatest president we’ve ever had.”

Appearing on Making Money with Charles Payne, the founder and head of “The Money Team” (TMT), the fighter who ended his career with an undefeated 50-0 record told viewers why he believes Trump is undefeated when ranked among other U.S. presidents.

“When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him,” Mayweather said. “But I think Trump is a great president — actually, he’s the best president. In my eyes, he’s the best president we ever had. Great business, great businessman, and that’s what it’s about.”

Mayweather, arguably the best defensive fighter in boxing history, also defended the president from his detractors.

“Trump has done an amazing job, and a lot of people around America are upset,” Mayweather said. “But no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset … And I think Trump is the man for the job. He’s the best president in my eyes.”

“Money” Mayweather also knows a thing or two about being a great businessman. The former fighter and promoter has a reported net worth of $1.2 billion and has recently put together a bid to purchase a 10 percent minority ownership share in the New York Giants, valued at $700 million.