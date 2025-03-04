Martina Navratilova Savages Dems for Voting Against Keeping Males Out of Women’s Sports

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasted Senate Democrats in the U.S. for doing their best to scuttle a bill that would keep males out of girls’ and women’s sports.

The Republican-led upper chamber put up the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025” (HR 28) for a vote on Monday to break the Democrat filibuster against the bill. However, the Democrats stood firm, and the measure failed to pass, earning only 51 of the 60 votes needed to pass the bill to the next stage.

The Democrats’ refusal to back the bill to keep men out of women’s sports infuriated the tennis legend, and Navratilova jumped to her social media to blast the left-wing Senators.

“I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only,” Navratilova wrote Monday in a post on X.

“More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say, do the right thing. Grow a spine,” she added in another post, Fox News reported.

Navratilova, who is otherwise a very radical left-winger, has been a staunch supporter of keeping men who identify as women out of women’s sports.

The Senate Republicans have been trying to get Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s bill to a vote for weeks. The bill is an attempt to codify President Donald Trump’s executive orders and his subsequent re-writing of federal Title IX rules to keep males out of female sports. A formal law would be required to codify Trump’s orders because if no law is passed, any future president could write yet another executive order to put men right back in women’s sports all over again.

It is this effort that Democrats are trying to quash so that when they finally get another Democrat in the White House, they can overturn the ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.