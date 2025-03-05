Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Retires from the NFL at 29

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals defensive stalwart and team captain Sam Hubbard has decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 29.

The 7-year vet posted the announcement on social media.

“What’s next? Although it’s the end of my playing career, I view this as a new beginning,” he said. “A new chapter to explore other business opportunities, further the mission of The Sam Hubbard Foundation, focus on my health and family and also take on a new challenge.

“I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership and the NFL for everything you all have done for me. I could not have done any of this alone. To the fans – Who Dey Nation – I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud.”

Hubbard played his high school ball at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, and his college years were spent with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeye entered the league as a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 and spent his whole career with his hometown franchise. Hubbard finished his career with 38.5 sacks and 398 total tackles in 104 career games.

“To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be.”