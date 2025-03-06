Ron DeSantis Shrugs Off Canada Boycott, Mocks Country’s Stanley Cup Drought

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shrugged off Canadians boycotting the United States in response to President Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on imported goods.

Speaking with reporters, DeSantis noted that Florida received 140 million tourist visits in 2024 alone, with only 3.3 million of those coming from Canada. He then took a jab at his northern neighbor for not having won a Stanley Cup in 30 years.

“3.3million visitors from Canada. That’s not much of a boycott, in my book,’ DeSantis said. “Maybe they wanted to get a glimpse of what a Stanley Cup winning hockey team actually looks like.”

As noted by Fox News, no NHL team from Canada has won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

“The Florida Panthers are the reigning Cup champions, all while no NHL team from Canada has won the Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers, despite the Oilers forcing a Game 7 after trailing that series, 3-0,” noted the outlet.

“In fact, the state of Florida has actually brought home four Stanley Cups since the turn of the century; three others by the Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) as opposed to zero by Canada, which is synonymous with hockey,” it added.

Despite Canada’s misfortunes in the Stanley Cup, the country most associated with hockey has routinely beaten the United States on the international stage, including the most recent 4 Nations Face-Off last month. In the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics, Canada took home the Gold medal.

Since Trump imposed his tariffs on Canada and proposed that it become the 51st state, Canadians have increasingly booed the U.S. national anthem at sporting events and have even begun boycotting U.S. goods.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.