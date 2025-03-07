Canadian ex-Olympic Snowboarder Sought by FBI on Drug Ring Charges

Former Olympic snowboarder and Canadian national Ryan Wedding, 43, is on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list for allegedly running a violent transnational drug trafficking network.

The BBC reports Wedding is sought for allegedly shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and southern California, to Canada and U.S. locations, and for orchestrating multiple murders in pursuance of their nefarious deeds.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

“The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man,” Davis said.

The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $10m for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction. Investigators believe he is living in Mexico, but have not ruled out his presence in the U.S., Canada, other Latin American countries or elsewhere.