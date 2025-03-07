VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Says Bronny James Was the Subject of Tense Confrontation with LeBron

Stephen A. Smith may be (or may not be) considering a presidential run. However, after Thursday night’s tense confrontation with LeBron James, he won’t get an endorsement from the NBA superstar.

Smith sat courtside for the Lakers’ showdown with the Knicks in Los Angeles, but what ended up getting more headlines than the game was this exchange in which a visibly angered James confronted Smith and then walked away.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me — unexpectedly, I might add — to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about I say about his son,” Smith said on First Take.

“Can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves, that’s what he was doing. And I thought long and hard about this over the last few hours, ’cause I had no intention on talking about this at all.”

Smith continued, And the reason was because it was a one-on-one, I wouldn’t say it was a conversation, but it was a one-on-one confrontation. But then I wake up, and everybody from ESPN, my agent, and everybody else sending me that this thing had gone viral, so, ultimately it was unavoidable, and that is why I have to discuss it now.

“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me; that was a parent, and that was a father. I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares very, very deeply about his son, and based on some of the comments he had heard — or shall I say I think he thought he heard — clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it.”

Though James seemed done with the conversation, Smith closed by saying he would be open to discussing the matter further with the NBA superstar.