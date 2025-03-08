Shedeur Sanders blames one institution and one institution only for the perception that his draft stock has slumped in recent weeks: The sports media.

Sanders has found himself on the defensive amid reports that a coach from a team “drafting in the top seven” found Sanders to be “brash” and “arrogant” after a recent meeting.

“I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out. I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine,” NFL Insider Josina Anderson wrote on X.

Anderson wrote a lengthy post defending Sanders and criticizing the professional quarterbacks’ coach she believes lacks the ability to “detect intangible traits.” Regardless, her oddly zealous defense of Sanders did her no good because the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders did not attack the coach or the team for the criticism of his character. Instead, he attacked the media.

In a video on social media, a Raiders fan mentioned Sanders’ perceived falling draft stock while saying he wanted his team, the Raiders, to draft him. Sanders, however, dismissed the talk of his falling draft fortunes as “fools gold.”

“I’m a Raider fan,” the fan said. “I’m praying for you, baby. I want you to go to the Raiders so bad. I hope to God they trade up for you.”

“Well, everybody trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows, man?” Sanders said. “You know just how life get. But it is what it is. It’s fool’s gold. It ain’t real. Don’t believe (the) media.”

To be clear, brashness and arrogance do not prohibit you from being a good football player, especially at the quarterback position. However, NFL teams evaluate all aspects of a player’s character and makeup, especially at the quarterback position, and taking the position that Sanders is brash and arrogant is an easily defensible position.

After all, this is the player who flashed his watch to the student section of the opposing team after a win.

That doesn’t mean that Sanders won’t be a goon NFL quarterback. But brash and arrogant? Oh yeah, that’s not a stretch at all.