REPORT: Sorority Kicks Out Women’s Sports Advocate Payton McNabb for Filming Man in Women’s Bathroom

Payton McNabb, the woman seriously injured in high school by a transgender athlete, has been expelled from her college sorority after she spoke out about a male using the women’s bathroom at her school.

McNabb says she received a letter from Delta Zeta, which claims she was ousted from the organization for “bullying” a transgender person by taking video and posting it to her social media when she was confronted by the trans person inside the bathroom at Western Carolina University.

On Friday, McNabb told her followers that she was kicked out of her sorority last year for “stating the simple truth: men don’t belong in women’s bathrooms.”

She added, “Instead of standing by me, they chose to appease a grown man living in a false reality. The organization meant to empower women turned its back on one to protect a lie.”

“STANDING UP FOR WOMEN SHOULD NOT BE CONTROVERSIAL !!!!!”

The notice McNabb posted shows that the sorority accused her of violating its “Moral-Prejudicial Conduct” policies and said her video of the male in the bathroom was “reasonably perceived as being dehumanizing, intimidating, hostile, threatening, or otherwise likely to evoke fear of physical harm or emotional distress.”

McNabb’s friend and fellow women’s rights activist also blasted the sorority for its strike against women. Riley Gaines called the sorority a “disgrace” for protecting men over women.

“Payton McNabb, the volleyball player who was permanently injured by a male player, was kicked out of her sorority after filming a man in her restroom because she felt unsafe,” Gaines wrote on Friday.

“Is this what ‘sisterhood’ stands for, @DeltaZetaNatl? You’re a disgrace to women,” she said.

