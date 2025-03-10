It’s no secret that Caitlin Clark was often pushed around during her rookie season. However, as a recent picture on social media reveals, she looks ready to do some pushing of her own.

While attending the women’s Big 1o Tournament this weekend to cheer on her alma mater, Iowa, cameras caught the WNBA star putting on a “gun show” from courtside as she clapped for the Hawkeyes.

Courtesy @brilewerke

As impressive as Clark’s support for her team was, the Hawkeyes lost that game to Ohio State 60-59. Still, the pic of Clark’s greatly enhanced biceps and triceps became the most dominant narrative following the game.

“This doesn’t even look real…When did she start bodybuilding? She increased her range by 5′,” one user wrote.

“Translation: I’m not getting thrown around like I did last season,” opined another.

“She’s got a lot of self-awareness,” new Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said about Clark. “She figured out right away that, ‘I need to get stronger. I can’t get knocked around as much.’ “She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages.”

Clark also spoke of the need to bulk up last summer during the Olympics.

“I’m small but I try to holy my own the best I can,” she said at the time. “I don’t know. I think I’m discreetly strong. I’m never gonna be the strongest person. I know that. I try to put on some weight, and I’ve been working hard in the weight room.”

Clark and the revamped Fever begin their 2025 campaign in mid-May.