The high school relay runner accused of using her baton to bash another runner in the head during a race now claims it was an “accident” and is berating people for hurting her feelings.

Last week, Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was competing in a 4×200 meter relay at Virginia’s VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University when she was physically assaulted by an opponent that she had just passed during the second leg of the race.

Tucker suffered a concussion from the blow, and her team lost the race when she fell off the track.

Now, the girl who hit Tucker is claiming the whole incident is merely a “misunderstanding,” and she is attacking those who say she hit Tucker on purpose and saying the attacks are making her “cry.”

I.C. Norcom High School relay runner Alaila Everett claimed that, despite the video evidence, she absolutely did not hit Tucker on purpose.

“After a couple times of hitting her, my baton got stuck behind her back like this, and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance when I pumped my arms again. She got hit,” Everett told WAVY-TV. “I know my intentions, and I would never hit someone on purpose.”

She then went on the attack against people accusing her of assault and saying they aren’t taking her “feelings” into account.

“Everybody has feelings, so you’re physically hurt, but you’re not thinking of my mental,” Everett added. “They are assuming my character, calling me ghetto and racial slurs, death threats… all of this off of a nine-second video.”

Even though she was served with court papers over the incident, Everett’s family members stand behind her.

The family also insists that Everett tried to apologize to Tucker over social media, but Tucker blocked her, and Everett can now not reach the injured girl.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) issued a statement about the incident, according to Fox News.

“The VHSL does not comment on individuals or disciplinary actions due to FERPA,” the league said. “The actions taken by the meet director to disqualify the runner were appropriate and correct. We thoroughly review every instance like this that involves player safety with the participating schools. The VHSL membership has always made it a priority to provide student-athletes with a safe environment for competition.”

The VHSL has also said an in-depth investigation into the incident is underway.

