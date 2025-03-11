Brett Favre on Trans Athletes: ‘I Can Only Shake My Head at This’

Brett Favre is precisely aligned with 2/3rds of America when it comes to trans athletes in women’s sports: He “can only shake his head” at the problem.

In an interview on Tuesday on the Will Cain Show on Fox News, Favre was shown a segment of The View in which host Whoopi Goldberg expressed her bewilderment that men playing in women’s sports is even an issue.

“There’s nothing I can say that’s gonna change her mind – I can only shake my head at this,” Favre said. “It’s common sense at its best. Oh well, what can I say? Speechless.”

Favre wasn’t entirely speechless, though. He made it plain that understanding the unfairness of allowing men to play against women isn’t exactly hard.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out,” Favre added.

Favre has remained outspoken in his support of President Trump on several issues, but also on the issue of transgender athletes.

“I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump signing an initiative to keep biological boys from competing against females,” Favre wrote on X last month after Trump’s executive order banning trans athletes from women’s sports. “It’s sad that this had to happen in this day and age, but glad it was done.”

At least three states—California, Minnesota, and Maine—have strongly opposed Trump’s executive order. On Tuesday, Trump cut funding to Maine’s universities in response to the state’s defiance of the order.

In addition, the Trump administration has also launched Title IX investigations into all three states.

Recent polling has shown that the vast majority of Americans favor Trump’s actions to protect women’s sports. A New York Times/Ipsos poll found that a solid two-thirds of Americans, 67%, believed men should not compete in women’s sports.