Trump Administration Cuts Funding to Maine Universities After State Defies Trans Ban

The Trump administration has ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to pause federal funds to the University of Maine System (UMS) over the state’s refusal to protect women’s sports.

The UMS holds a network of eight public colleges in Maine—the state’s “largest educational enterprise,” according to the UMS website, with an annual enrollment of nearly 30,000 students.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the president signed an executive order to “re-write federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.”

“Another aspect of the order would charge the Department of Homeland Security with the task of denying visas to foreign trans athletes who want to enter the U.S. to compete among women,” it added.

The state of Maine has been a stalwart in defying the executive order, which later prompted the USDA to “review potential Title IX and Title VI violations by the universities,” per Fox News.

A UMS spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the funding will be paused.

“An email forwarded to the University of Maine that appears to have originated from the USDA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer directs the department’s ‘awarding agencies and staff offices to temporarily no longer issue any payments or authorize any other releases of funding to Columbia University or the University of Maine System,'” the spokesperson said.

“The message goes on to state, ‘This pause is temporary in nature while USDA evaluates if it should take any follow-on actions related to prospective Title VI or Title IX violations. Please take any necessary actions to effectuate this direction from leadership. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.'”

The UMS spokesperson told the USDA that the schools were “in compliance with relevant state and federal laws and that UMS universities are members of the NCAA.”

The USDA awarded as much as $29.78 million to UMS in 2024.