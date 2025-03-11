Tiger Woods Likely to Miss Masters After Surgery on Ruptured Achilles

Golf legend Tiger Woods is once again going under the knife, this time to repair a ruptured Achilles.

Woods, 49, told fans that his left leg suddenly fell underneath him when he was training at his Florida home. His left leg is the same leg that was severely injured during a car accident in 2021. The injury was so severe that he almost lost that leg.

His current injury is far less grievous, though. Woods told fans that he underwent “minimally-invasive” surgery to repair the tendon on Tuesday, TMZ reported.

“The surgery went smoothly,” Woods’ doctor said, “and we expect a full recovery.”

Woods is recovering at home, and in Tuesday’s X post, he thanked his fans for their well-wishes.

It’s all just another bump in the road to his multiple attempts to make a golf comeback.

Woods has not yet competed during this PGA Tour season. He was scheduled to play at Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in California but withdrew, saying that he was not ready to play after the Feb. 4 death of his mother.

He underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine to relieve pressure on a nerve in his lower back last year. It was the sixth time he has had surgery on his back since 2014.

