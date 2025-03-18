Angel Reese Takes Shot at WNBA Salary After Winning $50k Bonus: ‘NEED DATTT’

Angel Reese appeared to take a public swipe at the WNBA and the rookie salary they paid her after winning the $50k championship bonus Unrivaled 3-on-3 hoops league.

While Reese only played a portion of the 3-on-3 tourney (due to injury) and played poorly even when on the floor (videos to follow) Reese collected the $50,000 bonus after her Team Rose defeated Team Vinyl 62-54.

After the win, Reese took to X and wrote, “50K NEED DATTTTT.”

That comment drew a response and a proposal from fellow hooper Sydney Colson who wrote, “Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…”

That offer prompted Reese to reply, saying, “hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu.”

Taking digs at the WNBA’s relatively poor pay has become a constant refrain for Reese. Earlier this month, Reese said on her podcast that if the WNBA did not meet demands for a pay raise, she and other players would be “sitting out.”

And what would people miss out on if Angel Reese were to sit out?” Please take a peek at the Tour de Force she put on during the Unrivaled League.

It’s important to note that Angel Reese has a reported net worth of nearly $2 million. $50k actually isn’t all that much for her, and she could take Sydney Colson – and manny of her friends – out on the town any time she wants.