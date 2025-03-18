Putin Says Trump Agrees to Hockey Games Between U.S. and Russia

President Trump agreed in principle to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s proposal of a series of hokey games between the U.S. and Russia during the pair’s nearly three-hour phone conversation on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s confab, Putin reportedly discussed the idea of a hockey game between the two rival nations.

According to information released by the Russian government, Putin proposed that the teams be culled from the National Hockey League in the U.S. and the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.

“Donald Trump supported Vladimir Putin’s idea to organize hockey matches in the USA and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL,” the Kremlin stated in a statement published after the call, Yahoo News reported.

The report states that Trump generally agreed to the idea, but plans for such a game will be arranged later.

“The presidents agreed to stay in touch on all issues raised,” the Russian news release noted.

The proposal comes after Russia was isolated from international sports as a consequence of its invasion of Ukraine starting in 2022.

For instance, not long after the invasion began, the International Ice Hockey Federation banned Russian teams from competing in its sanctioned events.

The last time Russian athletes were admitted to the world stage was when Russia won the silver medal in hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which occurred just before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.