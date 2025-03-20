REPORT: ESPN in Talks to Purchase NFL Network, NFL RedZone for $2 Billion

The oft-reported rumors that ESPN would purchase NFL Media have taken a turn for the serious, as details of the proposed purchase suggest the deal may be imminent and historic.

In his podcast, Marchand Sports Media, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand says that ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Media could cost $2 billion and give the league an ownership stake in the network.

“When we look back in 10, 15 years, if this deal goes down, this could be a very significant point for ESPN’s growth when you’re adding it all up, and we’re really in a full streaming world,” Marchand said. “I think it’s pretty significant whether it happens in the next few months or not.”

The deal would give ESPN NFL RedZone and all eight game broadcasts on the NFL Network.

ESPN would also benefit from incorporating the significant built-in audiences for current NFL Network shows such as The Insiders, Good Morning Football, and others. Thus, ESPN would nearly double its NFL coverage and go a long way towards cornering the market for fans of the country’s most popular game.

Marchand added, “When you look at Netflix and Amazon, they don’t necessarily need the NFL. Those businesses aren’t based off the NFL. So if you’re ESPN, you get that relationship even deeper for the long term with the NFL. I think it makes some sense, and it could be a game-changer.”

Puck’s John Ourand notes that the NFL Network runs its own NFL Draft coverage alongside ESPN’s. If the two networks merged, ESPN would monopolize the offseason’s most-watched NFL-related event.

Such a deal would likely not be consummated in time for the two networks to merge and combine their coverage for April’s draft. However, the potential for the domination of draft coverage could cause the deal to happen sooner rather than later.