Legendary Heavyweight Boxer George Foreman Dead at 76

Heavyweight legend George Foreman died on Friday at the age of 76, his family announced.

His family said the lovable champion, whose career spanned decades, died surrounded by loved ones.

“Our hearts are broken,” the family wrote on Instagram. “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.”

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the family wrote.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.”

The family added that they “are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

His strong faith and ready smile made Foreman an instantly recognizable and memorable man. One of the few athletes who can be said to have accomplished more in his life after retiring from his sport through his intense devotion to faith, preaching, and all the initiatives that sprang from that, Foreman is a true champion inside and outside the ring.