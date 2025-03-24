Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Sues Ex, Says Domestic Violence Claims Are Extortion

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has filed a lawsuit against his ex-fiancée, Tia Jones, alleging that her claim of domestic violence is all just an attempt to extort “money, cars, and other valuables” out of him.

Worthy, 21, was arrested in Georgetown, Texas, early this month on domestic abuse charges and was alleged to have choked Jones.

Jones later went public with claims that the Chiefs ‘ first-round draft pick had violently attacked her at least five times. She accused him of knocking her to the ground during one argument, slamming her on a bed, and choking her during another attack.

“He knew about my history of abuse in past relationships,” Jones said, “so I was horrified that he would do that. I told him never to do that again.”

She also posted photos of the alleged abuse she suffered.

However, despite her claims, prosecutors declined to charge Worthy with any crime after his arrest.

But now, according to TMZ, Worthy says the woman’s accusation is just a ploy to extort money from him.

The player says that she was the one cheating on him, and he asked her to move out of his apartment. He claims he even offered to pay for another place for her to “get her back on her feet” without him.

But he alleges she “became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts.”

He also claims that she “stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of [his] personal property and cash from the residence” after he had been arrested early this month.

Worthy says her actions have caused him serious harm to his body and property, as well as to his “credibility, veracity, and reputation.”

He is suing her for $250,000 in damages.

Worthy played in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024, starting 13. The rookie emerged as a favored target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who targeted him 98 times. When given the ball, Worthy largely did not disappoint. He recorded 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season.

In the postseason, he was targeted 21 times in three games, catching 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

