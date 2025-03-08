Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in Texas

Xavier Worthy, a first-round draft pick and key member of the Chiefs 2024 playoff run, was arrested Friday for domestic violence.

Police records show Worthy was arrested in Georgetown, Texas, on March 7, 2025.

Worthy, 21, faces one charge of “ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT,” a third-degree assault charge, according to KCTV.

The Chiefs issued only a brief statement: “We are aware and gathering information.”

The charge refers explicitly to assault on a family or household member and “is committed by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

Worthy played in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024, starting 13. The rookie emerged as a favored target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who targeted him 98 times. When given the ball, Worthy largely did not disappoint. He recorded 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season.

In the postseason, he was targeted 21 times in three games, catching 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.