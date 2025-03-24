Joe Rogan Won’t Call UFC 315 in Canada: ‘I’d Rather Go to Russia’

Podcaster, comedian, and UFC analyst Joe Rogan says he will not make the trip to perform broadcasting duties at UFC 315 in Canada, saying he would “rather go to Russia.”

On May 10, the UFC will hold a pay-per-view event in Montreal featuring the first welterweight title defense for champion Belal Muhammad, as he takes on Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena. While Rogan’s decision not to attend may not come as a surprise since he doesn’t usually call fights on foreign soil, as he didn’t the last time the UFC was in Canada for UFC 297, this time, Rogan put an exclamation point on his decision not to travel to our northern neighbor.

“I won’t be there,” Rogan said during his Saturday night UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “I don’t go to Canada anymore. I don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

Rogan isn’t the only person connected with the UFC to take a shot at Canada.

In January of 2024, then-UFC Middleweight Champ Sean Strickland angrily denounced a Canadian reporter who tried to take him to task over a tweet he had posted about not wanting to raise a gay son.

“You’re a weak f*ckiing man, dude. You’re part of the f*cking problem. You elected Justin Trudeau when he seized the bank accounts. You’re just f*cking pathetic,” Strickland said.

Strickland referenced the use of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protests that shut down downtown Ottawa. About $7.8 million in assets from around 200 accounts flagged by the Canadian government were frozen due to their association with the protest.

“The fact that you have no f*cking backbone as he shut down your f*cking country and seized bank accounts, and you ask me some stupid sh*t like that? Go f*ck yourself, move the f*ck on, man.”