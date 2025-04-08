UPDATE: Former MLB Pitcher, World Series Champ Octavio Dotel Dead After Dominican Nightclub Roof Collapse

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article cited an ESPN report that ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel had survived the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santiago. Tragically, a follow-up report revealed that Dotel died on his way to the hospital.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and World Series champion Octavio Dotel was reportedly pulled from the rubble of a collapsed Dominican nightclub on Tuesday.

TMZ Sports reports that rescuers eventually found Dotel and rescued him.

MLB insider Héctor Gómez reports that Dotel was in the ill-fated nightclub Jet Set in Santo Domingo on Monday night when the collapse occurred. Tragically, Gómez reported that Nelsy Cruz, the sister of former MLB slugger Nelson Cruz, was also in the nightclub and did not survive.

https://twitter.com/hgomez27/status/1909588847509323912

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, told the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reports that at least 18 people have been killed, with over 120 injured. The cause of the collapse has not yet been revealed.

Dotel notched 59 wins and 109 saves throughout his 14-year MLB career.