Two college baseball teams swarmed the field and pummeled each other after the final out of an 11-inning game in Alabama earlier this week.

Spring Hill College and the University of Mobile were locked in a close contest with Division II and NAIA playoff implications when Seth Williams popped a foul ball behind the catcher. Pitcher Isidro Jimenez came racing in from the mound to back his catcher up, but the ball was caught, and the out was recorded. A jubilant Jiminez said something that caught the immediate attention of Williams, who promptly turned around and got in the pitcher’s face.

It didn’t take long before Mobile players rushed the field and bumped Williams, which brought the rest of the Spring Hill College team on the field. The two teams then began fighting.

“These are haymakers being thrown,” the play-by-play broadcaster said. “This is not just a … these are pure haymakers.”

“During Tuesday’s baseball game between Spring Hill and Mobile, play was suspended after the 11th inning following an on-field altercation involving members of both teams,” Spring Hill College told WKRG-TV.

“SHC holds all of our student-athletes and coaches to the highest standards of conduct and sportsmanship. What occurred does not reflect the values of our program or institution.”

The University of Mobile has not responded to WKRG’s request for comment.