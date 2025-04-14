JD Vance Posts Hilarious Take After Fumbling Ohio State’s Championship Trophy

National championship trophies do not come with handling instructions, but perhaps they should.

On Monday, as the Ohio State Buckeyes football team visited the White House to celebrate their national championship, former Ohio Senator and current Vice President JD Vance picked up the trophy for a photo-op, only to have the hardware fall apart.

A combination of gasps and laughter swept through the crowd and the assembled players as stunned onlookers looked at what they believed was a broken trophy. However, as was apparently unknown to Vance at the time, the upper portion of the trophy rests in the base portion, but the base is detachable from the rest of the hardware.

So, while it was definitely a scary moment for Buckeyes fans and no doubt a cause for grand celebration for Michigan Wolverines fans, the trophy should be just fine.

Vance, a 2007 Ohio State graduate, took to X after the mishap to offer a humorous take that would make Buckeyes fans feel better.

“I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it,”

The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, on January 20, 2025. The win gave the Buckeyes their ninth national championship in program history and the first of the 12-team playoff era.