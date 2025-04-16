Activist ‘Minister’ Backing Karmelo Anthony Has Dark, Violent Past

Dominique Alexander, a self-described minister and activist with a violent history, has thrown his weight behind Karmelo Anthony, the young teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow teen Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet.

Alexander recently celebrated Anthony’s release on bond via an X post, stating, “Karmelo Anthony is SAFE at home,” framing it as a community victory. However, Alexander’s extensive criminal history raises questions about his credibility as an advocate.

In 2009, Alexander was arrested for causing serious bodily injury to a 2-year-old child, resulting in a subdural hemorrhage and retinal hemorrhages, injuries doctors attributed to abusive head trauma, according to the Dallas Observer.

Alexander admitted to shaking the child but claimed the injuries were accidental. He faced a first-degree felony charge but avoided significant jail time through plea deals and probation.

In 2016, he was sentenced to five years for probation violations, though he served only eight days, according to The Dallas Express.

“In 2017, Alexander was indicted on felony theft charges related to a 2016 business dispute in Denton County. The charges were enhanced because of a previous conviction for forgery,” the outlet reported.

In 2019, Alexander was indicted for felony family violence after allegedly assaulting his partner, Keyaira Saunders, though the charges were dropped when she declined to cooperate.

Karmelo Anthony has since been charged with murder for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas; the teen maintains that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense following an altercation over a seating dispute. Per Fox News: