Phillies Pitcher Who Looks Like Nicolas Cage Has Custom Declaration of Independence Mitt

Much has been made of Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm’s strong resemblance to Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, and let’s say Strahm is doing nothing to stop people from making those comparisons.

Seizing on one of Cage’s more famous roles in the movie National Treasure, a thriller loaded with references to American Revolutionary War history and, specifically, a fight to save the Declaration of Independence from falling into the hands of evil, British thieves, Strahm recently revealed a custom designed glove with the Declaration of Independence inscribed on his mitt.

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it,” Matt Strahm wrote in the caption of his post on X.

The stealing of the Declaration of Independence is a reference to Cage’s character in National Treasure, Ben Gates, who steals the famed document to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Brits.

MLB, which has joined Strahm in leaning into the pitcher’s resemblance to Cage.

Strahm has plenty of room for artistic license when it comes to Cage movies. Other possible glove designs could include Nathan Arizona’s baby or an airplane for Con Air. The possibilities are almost endless.