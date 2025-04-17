WATCH: Canadian Golfers Brawl in Wild, Bloody Melee

In news that will shock no one, a pair of Canadians got into a fight at a sporting event. However, somewhat surprisingly, the scrape occurred on the golf course, not during a game.

The brawl went down at the Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy in West Kelowna, BC. After an argument, reportedly over the pace of play, a man in a white shirt and another in a blue shirt came to blows.

The fan in the white shirt was left shirtless, bloodied, and eventually retreated. Another man came charging into the group and started looking for trouble. However, perhaps sensing that things had gotten way out of hand, cooler heads from the two groups intervened and prevented a repeat of the earlier beating.

“We talked with a Two Eagles spokesperson about the fight on Wednesday … and they confirmed police were called out to the scene — and added they’re still evaluating potential punishment for the combatants,” TMZ Sports reports.