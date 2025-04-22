Police: Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Unable to Fit in Squad Car During Public Intoxication Arrest Due to ‘Body Size’

Police in Oklahoma found themselves unable to put former NFL wide receiver and Oklahoma State Cowboy Justin Blackmon in their squad car during his arrest for public intoxication over the weekend.

Officers eventually had to call for a larger vehicle to transport Blackmon.

Oklahoma State University Police were dispatched to a report of a “large black male” lying on the ground at 1:32 am Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, by the time officers arrived, Blackmon had gotten up and wandered inside one of the nearby campus buildings. After locating the former NFL player, officers noted his speech was slurred, he seemed uneasy on his feet, and his clothes were wet.

Officers queried Blackmon on what he was doing and where he was headed. He initially told the cops he was headed to “Stillwater.” However, after police informed him that Stillwater was not an address, Blackmon told the officers, “You got me,” and confessed that he did not live in the area.

At that point, officers began arrest and transport procedures for public intoxication.

Though the process hit multiple snags, the report states that officers had to use two sets of handcuffs “due to his body size and the girth of his wrists” and that he was “unable” to fit in the back seat of the cruiser “due to his body size. ”

Social media users quickly pointed out the drastic change in Blackmon’s appearance from his playing days.

A second, larger vehicle took Blackmon to the jail. The former Jaguar was listed at 230 pounds on his arrest report. He left OSU weighing in at a trim 210 pounds. Blackmon was the fifth overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, but he never captured the glory on the pro gridiron that he did in college.

Despite a solid rookie season with 865 receiving yards, Blackmon played only four games of his sophomore campaign and was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.