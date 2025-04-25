Roger Goodell: ‘Tush Push’ Vote to Come in May

The suspense over whether the “Tush Push” will continue to be a part of the Eagles’ offense will be settled in May, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“For a long period of time up until 2006 that was you couldn’t push or pull a player anywhere,” Goodell told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Thursday night. “Is that part of football? Is that a football play? Or is it also a play that can bring some danger to it, our, you know, safety concerns for our players? So I think we’ll go through the discussion again, both with the Competition Committee, the ownership, and it [will] likely be voted on in May.”

Greenberg pressed Goodell over whether he had a sense of what the outcome of that would be.

“No, I think — listen, there are strong views about ‘is this a football play?’, strong views about the safety of it, strong views about — listen, a couple of teams do it well. So what? You know, that’s a good thing, right? It brings innovation to the game. I think they’re all valid views. You know, the great thing about the NFL is we work on a vote system with 24 out of 32. We consider all those things; we have great data on this. And I think, from that standpoint, I think we’ll end up making the right decision.”

In truth, Goodell probably has a better than average idea of the vote’s outcome.

The decision to table the vote at the winter meetings could only have been made to keep the measure alive, hoping it would pass after being reworked and discussed with teams behind the scenes.

How would a Tush Push ban look? It likely will be a rule banning the pushing of the ball carrier inside the tackle box. This would allow officials to continue officiating downfield pushing the same way they currently are, which is not to throw a flag.