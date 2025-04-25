WATCH: Jalen Hurts Gives Shocking Response When Asked if He Plans to Attend Trump White House Visit

The Eagles happily accepted President Trump’s invitation to attend the White House next week to celebrate their Super Bowl championship.

There’s only one problem: Their star quarterback may not be coming with them.

During a red carpet appearance at the 2025 TIME100 gala in New York City on Thursday night, Hurts was asked whether he planned to go to the White House with his team on April 28.

His response? Well, he didn’t really have one.

Now, the question becomes, is Hurts’ response simply a non-response? Or, in saying nothing, did he say everything?

The bizarre interview contrasts starkly with reports that the Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” Trump’s invitation. The first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, in 2018, the team decided not to make the White House trip following President Trump’s critical comments on NFL players who engaged in the national anthem protests rampant in the league at the time.

This time, the feelings, at least among Eagles’ management, have changed.

“When you grow up, and you hear about, ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is,” said Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie. “And, so, we didn’t have that opportunity, and now we do. I think we’re all looking forward to it.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed the sentiment.

“I’m really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I’m really honored to go and really excited to go.”

It’s unclear whether Sirianni or Lurie knows of their quarterback’s apparent indecision on whether he will go.