REPORT: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Delayed CBS interview for 30 Minutes After Storming Out

In the aftermath of Bill Belichick’s interview with CBS Mornings, we’re learning much more about the future Hall of Fame coach’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

This weekend, we learned that Hudson, who sat in on Belichick’s interview with CBS, had no interest in the coach talking about how the couple met, because she quickly told the interviewer, Tony Dokoupil, “we’re not talking about this,” right after he asked.

However, that reportedly wasn’t Hudson’s only interjection during the interview.

According to TMZ Sports, “Hudson stormed out of the room and delayed shooting for 30 minutes.”

The report also claims “numerous other instances” of Hudson interjecting; she even “would stop and correct him” when he answered questions about football.

In other words, Hudson reportedly didn’t confine her interruptions to questions about their relationship. She even corrected him in the area where his knowledge is unsurpassed, football.

Hudson’s presence was so disruptive that, according to TMZ Sports, CBS decided to scrap the second interview they had planned with Belichick.

The controlling influence of Belichick’s girlfriend could also cause problems for the coach in the football world. The TMZ Sports article quotes a source at UNC who says there’s a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

Belichick has been vocal about his desire to return to the NFL one day. One wonders if another team would hire him if it means also bringing in his very involved girlfriend.