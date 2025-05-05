Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Expected to Serve Two-Game Suspension During 2025 Season

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to face a two-game suspension during the 2025 season due to the investigation into the Connor Stalions’ advance scouting scandal that arose nearly two years ago.

The suspension is reported to be self-imposed by the university.

The suspension will not take effect in the first two games of Michigan’s season. Instead, Moore is set to serve the suspension during weeks three and four, when the Wolverines face Central Michigan and Nebraska. That will allow Moore to coach against his alma mater, Oklahoma, in Week 2.

“Moore will be excluded from any team activities during the weeks he is suspended,” CBS Sports reports. “Michigan will also likely hit Moore with recruiting-related punishments. ESPN says Moore’s suspension is tied back to him allegedly deleting a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions.”

The controversy surrounding Stalions began in 2023 when he was caught videotaping opposing teams’ signals before their games against Michigan.

“Stalions allegedly purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over a period of three years,” according to CBS Sports. “Records show Stalions bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Games through a secondary market. An anonymous Division III coach also told investigators that Stalions hired him to spy on future Big Ten opponents.”

Moore is not the first Michigan coach to face discipline stemming from the scandal.

After investigating the incident, the Big 10 suspended Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games for his part in the scheme in 2023. Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired for destroying evidence.

Stalions resigned from Michigan’s offensive staff in November of 2023.

Despite voluntarily suspending their coach, Michigan has steadfastly fought against the NCAA’s investigation into the Stalions scandal. In its Notice of Violations, which the NCAA filed against Michigan last year, it even accused the collegiate sports governing body of “wildly overreaching.”

The Wolverines countered the NCAA by claiming that of the 52 games in question, Stalions only personally attended one.