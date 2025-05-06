VIDEO: Reds’ Rookie Suffers Gruesome Injury After Crashing Into Outfield Wall

Cincinnati Reds rookie Tyler Callihan had his debut season either ended or very seriously shortened after a collision with an outfield wall left him with a broken arm.

The incident occurred during the third inning of Cincinnati’s game against the Braves on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. Callihan attempted to make a diving catch on a deep fly ball hit by Matt Olson and nearly pulled it off. Instead, the ball popped out of his glove after he collided awkwardly with the wall.

The video is tough to watch.

Reds’ medical staff immediately recognized the situation as serious and sprinted out to aid the injured 24-year-old.

Trainers diagnosed Callihan with a broken arm, and the team’s social media team wished him well.

Play would have been stopped in a perfect world after such a grievous injury, but that’s not how baseball works. Olson raced around the bases for what amounted to an in-the-park home run.

The Braves won the game, 4-0.

There is no official timeline for Callihan’s return. However, the injury should sideline the rookie for at least a few months.