Tom Brady Regrets Netflix Roast: ‘It Was Tough on My Kids’

Millions roared with laughter during the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix last year, even Brady himself. However, some people didn’t find it so funny: His kids.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, Brady said that though he felt great after the event, he felt differently after talking to his kids.

“We got done, we were — everybody was on Cloud Nine,” Brady recalled. “And I think that moment, I’ll never forget, you know?

“And I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart.”

The roast included dozens of jokes about Brady’s recent divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the rumors that she had cheated on him, and his decision to return to the NFL in 2022 rather than spend time with his family.

Brady’s children were confused as to why their father would allow people to make jokes at the expense of their family, even asking, “What was the point of that?”

“There’s some things as a parent you f*ck up,” Brady admitted. “And you don’t realize until after. Like, ugh.”

This isn’t he first time Brady has expressed misgivings over the roast. While the show didn’t go over well with his family, the special greatly enhanced the careers of several of the comedians involved.