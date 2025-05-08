Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. Gets 30 Years for Murdering Girlfriend

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. has been sentenced to a 30-year prison term for murdering his girlfriend and then setting her corpse on fire.

Ware, who had a very short NFL career playing for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers from 2003 to 2004, reached a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder, the New York Post reported.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, disappeared in April of 2021 in Houston, Texas. Her charred body was later found in a ditch. Officials testified that Ware had “cut her with a knife, hit her with a blunt object, strangled her, and then burned her corpse.”

People who knew Pomaski testified that she had confided in them that she was afraid of Ware and that he was abusive.

Just before Pomaski disappeared, police had arrested Ware for speeding 115 mph in Montgomery County. Officers found guns and illegal drugs in his car. He was arrested, later found guilty, and given a 15-year sentence for the incident.

Ware was an NFL washout and spent one season with the Redskins and played in 11 games in 2003. He was then signed by the 49ers, but only played in five games for them. He ended his career with a short stint with the Oakland Raiders, but never played in any game for them.

Before his blip in the NFL, Ware played for Klein Oak High School in Harris County, Texas, and then attended the University of Washington.

