The internet has been going wild with memes celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV, with many having a laugh over him being a Chicago native and a White Sox fan.

The Catholic Church made history on Thursday by electing the first American pope, Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who grew up in Chicago, Illinois. Since an American pope was almost unthinkable prior to Pope Leo XIV’s election, the internet has gone into overdrive, contemplating the stark dichotomy between a native Chicagoan and the man who now resides in St. Peter’s Square.

When the news first broke about Prevost becoming pope, word spread on social media of him being a Cubs fan until his brother corrected the record to declare him a die-hard White Sox fan. In fact, the Chicago Sun-Times even managed to discover a photograph of Prevost attending the 2005 World Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros. Take a look:

Of course, baseball is far from the only sport Chicagoans love. Several accounts had fun with the pope being a potential Bears fan, with many referencing the famous SNL sketch, Bill Swerski’s Superfans.

Other accounts just had fun with the Chicago deep dish pizza references:

