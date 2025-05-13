NFL Vet Adarius Taylor Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Former Browns and Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Taylor has been arrested on two counts of child abuse allegations in Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

Taylor, 34, faces one charge of negligent child abuse without bodily harm and one count of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness, or assignation.

Taylor posted the $6,000 bond and was released from jail on Sunday.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic, Taylor went undrafted in 2014 but played for seven years in the NFL for the Panthers, Bucs, and Browns. He also played in the Canadian Football League.

In his NFL career, Taylor totaled 140 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles.