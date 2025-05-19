Colin Cowherd Claims Bill Belichick’s Family Is ‘Worried’ He Will Amend His Will to Benefit Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick’s reported net worth is roughly $70 million, and according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd, his family is “worried” that the 73-year-old coach may leave a large chunk of that fortune to his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Controversy has swirled around Belichick and his youthful girlfriend, Jordon Hudon, ever since video showed her rather sternly ruling on which questions were allowed to be asked during a book promotion interview with CBS Mornings last month.

Hudson’s heavy involvement in the interview and, at the time, high visibility at UNC football practices gave way to rampant speculation that she had a controlling influence on the former NFL legend’s life that went far beyond the scope commonly associated with a girlfriend.

Since that time, sports journalist Pablo Torre has reported that Belichick’s family was concerned about how Hudson and the perception (or reality) of their relationship would impact the coach’s legacy.

On Sunday, FS1 host Colin Cowherd echoed the sentiment that the family had concerns about the relationship between the Super Bowl-winning coach and his former cheerleader girlfriend. However, Cowherd claimed their concerns are not confined to the coach’s legacy; they’re also concerned about his bank account.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this one before,” Cowherd said, “A wealthy old man starts dating a young, ambitious woman, and suddenly, the family is concerned. According to Pablo Torre, folks are whispering about Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon. Look, I don’t buy into this whole idea that Bill is some old, feeble man who doesn’t know what he’s doing, OK? We’ve literally got Ring video proving Bill knows exactly what he’s doing. Put your shirt on, Bill. And let’s be honest, families aren’t worried about Bill. They’re worried about the will. When dad’s worth over $100 million, suddenly everybody’s got questions like, ‘Who’s getting cut out?’

“You really think Belichick, architect of the greatest dynasty in NFL history, lost his playbook in the last eight months?” continued the incredulous Cowherd. “Come on, I’m old enough to remember the Anna Nicole Smith era. This isn’t that. This is a hall-of-fame coach ghosted by the league, taking a calculated swing at a rebrand. Not a bad call in the fourth quarter of life. And Jordan Hudson, she’s reading the play, too. Her family’s business went under. This is a strategic alignment. She gets exposure, access, a path upward, and I think they both actually like each other’s company. Bill gets relevance, and energy, and somebody who knows what TikTok is. In a world where attention is currency, she’s his social stockbroker, and again, I think they like each other.”

Since the disastrous CBS interview, Belichick has sought the advice of former NFL public relations experts, and Hudson has not attended book promotion interviews or appeared at UNC football activities.