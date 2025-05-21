Former Texas A&M Star Brian Williams Dies After Running Half-Marathon

Former Texas A&M safety Brian Williams died suddenly over the weekend after completing a half-marathon. He was 24.

Williams graduated with an engineering degree from the school last year and played three seasons for the Aggies from 2019-21.

The former Top 100 national recruit ran a half marathon over the weekend in Texas and sadly passed away due to a severe heat stroke reportedly attributed to his participation, his brother told the Dallas Morning News.

Tributes were quickly paid by friends, family and former team mates after they learned of the loss of their loved one.

Williams grew up in Dallas and graduated from Bishop Dunne Catholic High School.

During his time at Bishop Dunne, Williams was named USA TODAY High School Sports Texas Defensive Player of the Year.

According to the Morning News, Williams was living and working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prior to his death.