VIDEO: Player Who Knocked Caitlin Clark to the Floor Goes Viral After Kissing Fan’s Breasts

Before this week, Chennedy Carter was famous for one thing and one thing only: a Video of her blindsiding Caitlin Clark and knocking her to the floor. Now, she’s famous for an entirely different type of video.

Chennedy Carter, formerly of the Chicago Sky, now plays in the Mexican women’s basketball league. You probably remember her from this episode last year:

Carter was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in Mexico on Saturday, when one fan offered her a marker to sign her chest, which she did. Then, Carter took it to another level.

At least Carter is doing something headline worthy without physically harming another human being.

Carter led the Sky in scoring last year, and while you would think that fact would make her a lock to get a new contract, that did not happen because Carter has a problem working and playing with others.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, former Sky head coach Teresa Witherspoon’s handling of Carter’s confrontation with Caitlin Clark and other incidents led the team to decide not to retain her.

“According to multiple league sources, players were unhappy with the dynamic created in the locker room last year due to Carter’s behavior, which went unchecked by former coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” the Sun-Times reported in January after Weatherspoon was fired. “There was concern within the team regarding how re-signing Carter would impact the Sky’s chances of landing other free agents.”

The Sky was not the first team to decide that Carter wasn’t worth the stress. Atlanta also suspended her for “conduct detrimental to the team.” She played for three teams in her four years in the WNBA.