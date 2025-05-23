Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky took on the defending champs Thursday night, and things did not go well for the former LSU Lady Tiger.

Reese scored only two points in the Sky’s 99-74 loss to the New York Liberty. As bad as that is, the misery for Reese was compounded by a 19-second sequence in which she collected five offensive rebounds, mostly off point-blank misses.

In fairness, two of Reese’s shots were blocked. However, the Tour de Farce for the second-year player that began when she started collecting record rebound numbers off of misses from close range, continues.

On the year, Reese is 4-19 on shots from within 8 feet of the basket.

Last year, Reese shot 41.4 percent from that distance, an indescribably bad statistic. The only other player who was even in the 40s in that category was Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington, who shot a terrible, but significantly better, 48.3 percent.

Reese missed all eight shot attempts on the evening and ended up with two points and 12 rebounds. Of those rebounds, though, eight were offensive, and half were collected off her own misses.

The Sky are 0-2 on the season and haven’t been close in either of those contests, losing to the Fever by 35 in the season opener and by 25 to the Liberty. Reese has totaled 14 points in those contests and has looked terrible offensively in both.