WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx Holds Moment of Silence for George Floyd

The Minnesota Lynx held a moment of silence for Minneapolis man George Floyd on Friday before they faced the Connecticut Sun.

Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis five years ago, already, was a career criminal who likely died of the effects of an overdose of illegal drugs. But the left turned him into the ultimate example of “police brutality” and used his death to launch riots from coast to coast that racked up to $2 billion in damage to personal property.

The moment of silence was led by Lynx forward Napheesa Collier who strode out to center court with microphone in hand.

“George was a father, a brother, and a son, and his life, like every life, held meaning,” Collier piously told the fans. “His death exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today. His five-year anniversary reminds us that we want to continue the fight against criminal, racial, and social injustices. We can not stay silent.”

The woke moment is part of the “Day of Remembrance” sponsored by the city of Minneapolis. This year marks the second annual event to honor Floyd’s life.

The events are sponsored by the radical activist group called “Win Back,” which appears to be funded by the Pohlad Family Foundation, a left-wing organization that works for housing and social and racial justice in Minneapolis.

