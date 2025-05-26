WATCH: Pit Stop Fires, Track Chaos, Crashes Galore in Indy 500

Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 was a mess from the start. It was a wet, rainy day, and fires, crashes, and mistakes turned the track and even the pits into a trail of tears for many racers.

Drivers, including Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Scott McLaughlin, Rinus VeeKay, and more, found themselves on the sidelines watching instead of competing as the race sped on.

One of the more dramatic incidents occurred when Alex Rossi had to abandon his car after it burst into flames during a pit stop.

Rossi wasn’t the only one to have trouble in the pits. Robert Shwartzman’s no. 83 flew into the pit hot and ran down half his pit crew. One crew member was reportedly sent to the hospital with a foot injury.

There was also a near-miss pile-up as a group of drivers tried to get back on the track during the yellow flag for weather conditions.

A pit stop went wrong for Rinus Veekay, too, when he suddenly found that he had no brakes as he headed in during lap 87. The malfunction sent him slamming into the pit wall, which caused race-ending damage for the Dutch driver and his No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Incidents on the track were no less troublesome, either. Kyle Larson only made it to lap 91 before spinning out and ending his second attempt to run the 500.

Larson sent two others to the sidelines, as well, when his spinout forced Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb into the wall.

No. 3 driver Scott McLaughlin also found a race-ending spinout that sent him into the wall.

The Andretti curse was also once again on full display as Marco Andretti’s day was finished after a spinout left him slamming into the wall to send him packing.

Ultimately, Alex Palou became the first Spanish driver in history to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” when he crossed the finish line in his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“Best milk I’ve ever tasted,” Palou said after taking a swig from the traditional winner’s bottle of milk. “It tastes so good. What an amazing feeling.”

