Olympic Champion Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI

U.S. Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton was arrested earlier this month in West Virginia for driving under the influence.

The Daily Mail reports the 57-year-old West Virginia native was apprehended on May 17 in Marion County for “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” per the West Virginia Magistrate Court system.

The mother of four was released after personally posting a $1,500 bond.

An attorney for Retton was not listed in court records and her representatives have yet to address the arrest, the outlet continued.

Retton became a household name in the 1980s for her top level achievements in gymnastics.

The athlete won five medals in the discipline at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Her gold in the individual all-around competition was the first in history for an American woman in that event.

She went on to be added to the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

Mary Lou Retton was more recently in the news after recovering from a battle with pneumonia that threatened her life, as Breitbart News reported.