Angel Reese Told Reporters About ‘Racist Fans’ Despite League Finding No Evidence to Support the Claim

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese continues to peddle the now-proven lie that she faces “racist taunts” from fans in the stands, despite the league’s repeated investigations that have thus far found no evidence of her claims.

For two seasons now, Reese and other black players have insisted that fans have yelled racist taunts at them during WNBA games. These sudden claims of “racism” coincided with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s sweeping entry into women’s pro basketball and the subsequent campaign by other players to hard foul her on the court and verbally assail her off the court. To put a fine point on it, there have never been claims that WNBA fans have yelled racist taunts until Clark came to the pros.

The league has repeatedly pushed out statements decrying this supposed “racism,” and has also launched repeated investigations into the allegations. Thus far, though, there has been no evidence whatever to substantiate the claims, and this week the league again revealed that it could find no proof of “racist fans” at WNBA games.

Just on Tuesday, the league reported that it could not find any evidence that “racist fans” were verbally abusing Angel Reese at Chicago Sky games.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the league said in a Tuesday statement. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.”

In this age, when nearly every person walking into a game has a cell phone on them, there has never once been any video that has substantiated the constant claims of “racist fans” in the stands, as alleged by a growing list of black WNBA players. This complete lack of proof is also telling.

Some are noticing the lack of proof. Since the results of the latest league investigation were released, Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks issued a statement demanding that Reese apologize for her false allegations.

But Reese continues to push out claims that fans are “racists.”

Perhaps even worse, the sports media is letting Reese get away with her lies. After the investigation concluded, for instance, the press didn’t bother to ask Reese why she made these false accusations of racism when the league couldn’t find any evidence of her claims. So, it appears that the left-dominated sports media instantly memory-holed the whole topic.

Reese, though, has used her false claims of racism as just another weapon to attack her chief rival, Caitlin Clark, especially after her Chicago Sky was trounced by the Indiana Fever, 93-58.

In September, Reese even narrowed down her “racist fans” lie to Clark herself.

“I think it’s really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans, that are really just, they ride for her, and I respect that, respectfully. But sometimes it’s very disrespectful. I think there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it,” Reese said on her podcast.

Meanwhile, with Caitlin Clark on the injured list and taking time off from playing, attendance at WNBA games has taken a nosedive. Clark is off for two weeks after suffering a quad strain. But as fans wait for Clark to regain her health, they are also putting their attendance on hold. Ticket prices have collapsed in the last few days, dropping an incredible 42 percent, according to NBA Central.

It appears that fans are not too fired up about attending games featuring players who call them racists every time they have a bad game against Caitlin Clark.

The league needs to quell the constant stream of lies cast at fans by petulant players and get back to playing basketball.

