WNBA Could ‘Not Substantiate’ Allegations of Racist Comments Toward Angel Reese

An investigation by the WNBA has determined that the alleged racist attacks against Chicago Sky star Angel Reese are “not substantiated.”

In an announcement on Tuesday, the WNBA said that the investigation into the alleged racist attacks yielded no definitive evidence.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025, Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the statement said. “Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct,” it added. The Chicago Sky issued a statement of their own, appreciating the WNBA’s swift action and serious treatment of the matter. “We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate,” the statement read. “This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”

Reactions to the investigation on social media were mixed, with some calling it another hate crime hoax and others saying the league did not take the allegations seriously enough.

As Breitbart News reported, the WNBA launched an investigation into alleged racial slurs being “yelled at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever.”

The league put out a statement on the accusations of racist taunts, but the incident does not seem to be connected to the foul committed by Caitlin Clark against Reese during the game. The league insisted that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Speaking to reporters last week, Caitlin Clark said, “There’s no place” for hate in the WNBA and supported the league’s investigation.

“There is no place for that in our game,” Clark said. “There’s no place for that in society. We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.