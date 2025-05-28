ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike is apologizing for her “heat of the moment” comments last week after a WNBA investigation turned up no evidence that fans hurled racial slurs or made any racist comments to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.

Allegations that Fever fans in Indiana had harassed Reese with racial taunts emerged shortly after Indiana’s 93-58 thrashing of the Sky in the season opener on May 17. Shortly following the announcement that the league would investigate the allegations, Ogwimuke appeared on ESPN, reacting as if the accusations had already been proven.

“When it comes to the racism and the hateful rhetoric and the statement that the WNBA is saying, I think it’s important because at the end of the day, if you’re truly a basketball fan, you would understand and agree that we have no space in our game for those types of comments, and also, not putting more gasoline on the fire in a circumstance where we’re here to appreciate the beautiful basketball. That’s all Caitlin and Angel want you to do. Why not just continue on that?” she said, via Awful Announcing.

However, on Tuesday, the WNBA announced that they’re investigation failed to find any evidence that fans had directed racial taunts at Reese.

Ogwumike took to social media soon after the league announcement to apologize for her initial reaction to the story and promised to “do better.”

“Hey everybody, I’m sure you’ve seen the WNBA statement on the investigation and I want to address this with the same energy I did the first time, cause if you really know me, I always try my absolute best to uplift the WNBA, to celebrate the amazing players, the coaches, and of course, the fans, that is something that is at the core of everything that I do. But if you know me, you know I’m not afraid to say I can do better,” said Ogwumike.

“I am sorry that my message was in the heat of the moment, cause when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care. It was based on first-hand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns, and they told me what they had experienced, and I felt like it was important and it was necessary to acknowledge those allegations and also voice those experiences.”

Ogwimuke continued, “I totally recognize that it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend, and I’m sorry. “

“… I understand that having a platform comes with a responsibility, and I do not take that lightly. So as our league continues to grow, I am going to grow with it,” she said. “I am so committed to be better in how I share perspectives and grow alongside the game I truly love and adore. I mean, some of my favorite memories as a pro was playing in Indiana, and I truly believe that WNBA, we have the most passionate fans and I am grateful for our community. I hope you know, that’s who I am.”

Ogwimuke played for the Sun and Sparks during her seven-year WNBA career.