John Brenkus, ‘Sports Science’ Founder and Host Dead at 54

John Brenkus, the founder and host of the Emmy-award-winning ESPN show Sports Science, has died at the age of 54.

Brenkus’ loved ones posted a heartfelt message saying that their loved one had passed away after a battle with depression.

“His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help,” the statement read.

Brenkus gained fame and notoriety for the show Sports Science, which took an in-depth look at the physical and scientific data and background that fueled elite athletes and helped them perform at their best.

The show began in the early 2000s on the Fox Sports Network, but quickly gained a large viewership and eventually moved to ESPN.

Brenkus’s battles with mental health came to the fore during an interview with former NFL star Marcellus Wiley, after Brenkus revealed that he had once intended to commit suicide, before his dog saved his life. The Sports Science founder credited therapists and psychologists for getting him through the hard times.

“In my suicidal funk, I was like: ‘What am I doing?’ I literally picked up my phone, called my mom, and said: ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost,” Brenkus told Wiley.

Wiley marked Brenkus’s passing on Monday.

ESPN paid tribute to their former host by calling him an “innovator, an entertainer, and an educator.”